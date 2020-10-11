Advertisement

Cooler to wrap up the weekend with rain returning Monday

Cooler but still nice to wrap up the weekend
Cooler but still nice to wrap up the weekend
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After an overall nice day yesterday with mild temps in the 70s, we will be a touch cooler to wrap up the weekend but still a nice Fall day is expected across Mid-Michigan.

We are starting the day with a few clouds and cool temperatures in the 30s and 40s but as the sun comes up, temps should warm nicely into the lower 60s. With an easterly wind today, shoreline communities will stay in the 50s but all of us will see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day.

Into Monday, another cold front will be moving through Mid-Michigan and this will likely bring us some rain during the afternoon and evening hours. It looks like the best chance for rain will be after 3 p.m. and towards the evening commute. The rain won’t last long and should move out Monday night. Ahead of the front though, southerly winds will help push our highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday will be a very pleasant day with some sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will see more cloud cover and possibly a stray shower to the north with highs in the mid 60s once again.

For the end of the week and into next weekend, we’ll see more precipitation chances and our temperatures will be taking a nosedive. Highs should be in the middle 50s on Thursday and then only in the upper 40s for Friday and Saturday. If the forecast verifies, those would be the first 40-degree high temperatures since May in Mid-Michigan. Some lake effect showers are possible both Friday and Saturday but overall coverage across Mid-Michigan will be limited. However, it is possible we could see our first flakes of snow mixing in at times both days. Something to be on the lookout for!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler but still a nice day in Mid-Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cooler but still a nice day in Mid-Michigan

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Mild weather conditions continue into early next week with our next chance of rain on Monday.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Very warm start to the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Friday was the warmest day in Mid-Michigan in nearly two weeks and the overall temperature trend the next few days will continue to favor warmer than normal temperatures.

Latest News

Forecast

Very warm start to the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
Very warm start to the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Forecast

Very Warm Evening & Overnight

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Very warm overnight

News

Very Warm Evening & Overnight

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
Very Warm Evening & Overnight

Forecast

Sunny & warm today

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Sunny with warm temperatures this afternoon.

Forecast

WJRT October 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
WJRT October 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Chilly Early...Warm Later...