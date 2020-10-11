Cooler to wrap up the weekend with rain returning Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After an overall nice day yesterday with mild temps in the 70s, we will be a touch cooler to wrap up the weekend but still a nice Fall day is expected across Mid-Michigan.

We are starting the day with a few clouds and cool temperatures in the 30s and 40s but as the sun comes up, temps should warm nicely into the lower 60s. With an easterly wind today, shoreline communities will stay in the 50s but all of us will see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day.

Into Monday, another cold front will be moving through Mid-Michigan and this will likely bring us some rain during the afternoon and evening hours. It looks like the best chance for rain will be after 3 p.m. and towards the evening commute. The rain won’t last long and should move out Monday night. Ahead of the front though, southerly winds will help push our highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday will be a very pleasant day with some sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will see more cloud cover and possibly a stray shower to the north with highs in the mid 60s once again.

For the end of the week and into next weekend, we’ll see more precipitation chances and our temperatures will be taking a nosedive. Highs should be in the middle 50s on Thursday and then only in the upper 40s for Friday and Saturday. If the forecast verifies, those would be the first 40-degree high temperatures since May in Mid-Michigan. Some lake effect showers are possible both Friday and Saturday but overall coverage across Mid-Michigan will be limited. However, it is possible we could see our first flakes of snow mixing in at times both days. Something to be on the lookout for!

