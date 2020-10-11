Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a chilly start to October, it’s felt more like summer again, with above normal temperatures the past 5 days in a row!

At or above normal temperatures will continue into early next week.

But, there’s a payback on the way that will send the thermometer dropping bigtime by the end of next week.

So, if there’s any yard work or winterizing of your home that needs to be done, the best time will be before Thursday.

Overnight, we’ll see the cloud deck thin out a bit with low dipping back into the mid 40s, about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday morning.

The sun pops out once again on Sunday with near normal temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Monday starts off dry, but rain will move in later in the day.

A gusty southerly wind will propel afternoon highs to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the last of the mild and dry weather.

Look for a decent amount of sunshine both days with highs in the mid 60s.

After that, sharply colder weather arrives with Thursday being a transition day.

Some spotty showers are likely as we cool off into the mid 50s.

A shot of extra chilly air slides into the Great Lakes and mid-Michigan Friday, producing some lake effect showers and perhaps the first few flakes of snow of the season!

We’ll be lucky to hit 50 degrees.

It will be a raw and blustery day.

Saturday, temperatures remain well below average, only topping out around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Very warm start to the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Friday was the warmest day in Mid-Michigan in nearly two weeks and the overall temperature trend the next few days will continue to favor warmer than normal temperatures.

Forecast

Very warm start to the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: 13 hours ago
Very warm start to the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Forecast

Very Warm Evening & Overnight

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Very warm overnight

Latest News

News

Very Warm Evening & Overnight

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
Very Warm Evening & Overnight

Forecast

Sunny & warm today

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Sunny with warm temperatures this afternoon.

Forecast

WJRT October 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
WJRT October 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Chilly Early...Warm Later...

Forecast

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
Strong Warming to End the Week...

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Chilly Temperatures Expected Tonight...