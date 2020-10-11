Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a chilly start to October, it’s felt more like summer again, with above normal temperatures the past 5 days in a row!

At or above normal temperatures will continue into early next week.

But, there’s a payback on the way that will send the thermometer dropping bigtime by the end of next week.

So, if there’s any yard work or winterizing of your home that needs to be done, the best time will be before Thursday.

Overnight, we’ll see the cloud deck thin out a bit with low dipping back into the mid 40s, about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday morning.

The sun pops out once again on Sunday with near normal temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Monday starts off dry, but rain will move in later in the day.

A gusty southerly wind will propel afternoon highs to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the last of the mild and dry weather.

Look for a decent amount of sunshine both days with highs in the mid 60s.

After that, sharply colder weather arrives with Thursday being a transition day.

Some spotty showers are likely as we cool off into the mid 50s.

A shot of extra chilly air slides into the Great Lakes and mid-Michigan Friday, producing some lake effect showers and perhaps the first few flakes of snow of the season!

We’ll be lucky to hit 50 degrees.

It will be a raw and blustery day.

Saturday, temperatures remain well below average, only topping out around 50 degrees.

