MSP investigating suspicious house fire in Shiawassee County

Michigan State Police is investigating a fire troopers call suspicious that happened Saturday in Venice Township in Shiawassee County.
black fake flames
black fake flames(Mgn Online)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Troopers said several agencies, including MSP, responded to the fire at a two-story home on the 1500 block of South Riniel Road at around 8:15 p.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers said that no one was inside at the time of the fire but the home was destroyed. A semi-tractor that was parked next to the home was also destroyed.

Fire investigators will be examining the scene as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

