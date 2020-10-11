Advertisement

NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game indefinitely

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game indefinitely due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots.

That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been moved to Monday night.

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

The latest result also endangers the Titans' game with Buffalo (4-0) set for Tuesday night after it was moved from Sunday. Six games have been moved already as the league is in its fifth week of the schedule.

There were no other positive COVID-19 tests Sunday.

The NFL rescheduled New England’s game for a second straight week after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. This latest positive result puts their outbreak at four, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the latest results.

“Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game,” Denver running back Melvin Gordon wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Well, no, it is not canceled. But when Broncos-Patriots will be played is uncertain.

The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They’ve already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25. They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive.

“We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said.

The Bears also had an issue, moving offensive lineman Badara Traore from their practice squad to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed the uncertainty of the situation on Saturday.

“It was a roller coaster for sure,” he said. "Definitely the fact that we had guys with no symptoms testing positive and we had guys with full-blown symptoms getting consecutive negative tests on multiple days was really eye opening. Just the fact of we really don’t know.

“So, we have to treat everyone as if they have the virus. Unfortunately, really probably lost some faith in the testing system just through everything we’ve been through over the past week and a half. But we said that from the beginning that testing is not going to prevent the virus from being spread, it’s the way we handle ourselves with all the protocols and handle ourselves outside the building as well.”

___

Wilner reported on this story from New York.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Barrett to senators: Courts ‘should not try’ to make policy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators that courts “should not try” to make policy, leaving those decisions to the political branches of government, according to opening remarks for her confirmation hearing obtained Sunday by The Associated Press.

National

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana residents are once again trudging through knee-deep water to find their homes flooded and pledging to rebuild after Hurricane Delta blew through the besieged part of the state.

National

Team investigating deadly Calif. fire seizes PG&E equipment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fire investigators looking into what caused a wildfire that killed four people in far Northern California have taken possession of equipment belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility has reported.

National Politics

Shaq says he just voted for the first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Shaquille O'Neal said he recently voted in an election for the first time.

Latest News

National

South Korea worries about missile shown in North Korean military parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to commit to its past disarmament pledges while expressing concerns over the North’s unveiling of a suspected new long-range missile during a military parade.

National

RAW: Drone shows damage from Hurricane Delta near Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Delta inflicted most of its damage with rain, dumping 15 inches on Lake Charles, Louisiana, over two days.

National

Security guard in custody after man dies in shooting at Denver protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A right-wing "Patriot Rally" and a counter-protest called "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" were taking place about the same time as the shooting in downtown Denver.

National

As COVID-19 cases surge globally, US doctors 'deeply afraid' of 2nd wave

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
More than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, the highest global number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

At least 9 cases of COVID-19 traced to Trump rally in Minnesota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCCO Staff
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

National

Trump campaign rally in Minnesota linked to 9 COVID cases, 2 hospitalizations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.