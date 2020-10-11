Advertisement

Some Michigan bars cleared to reopen under strict guidelines

Mid-Michigan bar owner: “We’re going to take care of each other"
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (10/10/2020)-Some bar owners are preparing to reopen after an order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cleared the way Friday.

“We are very excited and a little bit nervous, but we’re going to make sure we do this right.”

For good reason, given the closed sign that’s darkened the front widow of Mike Hanley’s Saginaw tavern for most of the last year.

We’ve been open 23 of the last probably 200 plus days," he said.

And yet, Hanley’s counting his blessings. His iconic State Street watering hole – Big Ugly Fish, which was once voted among the top ten best neighborhood bars in Michigan – is now only days away from reopening and the anticipation is audible.

“I understand when you guys were here before I got here today, a car drove by, rolled the window down and a woman screamed, ‘open up the Fish,’ so, people are anxious to be open,” Hanley related.

It follows a Friday order from Robert Gordon and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, enabling bars closed under a July executive order applied to establishments that took in more than 70 percent of their money from liquor sales to reopen. They’ll do so under strict safety guidelines, which, among other things, call for patrons to be seated and six feet apart.

“We respect the decision the governor made,” Hanley explained. “COVID has hit some of the businesses.”

And Hanley isn’t taking any chances, though questions remain regarding exactly how the orders will be enforced.

“We take it seriously what happened,” he said. “We’re not out of the woods. We’re going to be at 50 percent capacity and were going to have to wear a mask… we’re going to take care of each other.”

Mike had just gotten off the phone with his manager when he met this ABC12 crew in front of his still shuttered tavern, opting not to open right away in favor of moving forward with a well-considered plan of attack.

“They’re buying the fresh fruits and things like that,” Hanley said of his returning employees. “They’re putting the signage in place, making sure everything is in position so that we’re just right for the opening.”

Its famous all-day popcorn buffet will no longer be self-serve, among other tweaks, but to its regulars, this Big Ugly Fish will still be a sight for sore eyes.

“You’re never a stranger here but once,” Hanley explained.

The Big Ugly Fish opens its doors Tuesday. The order in question took immediate effect and expires October 31.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Mt. Morris Twp. man murdered, dragged into street

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
A 58-year-old man died after he was allegedly shot in the face and dragged into the street, according to Mt. Morris Township Police.

News

Cost concerns keeping body cameras out of some Mid-Michigan police departments, Michigan State Police

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Many of the nation’s police departments still don’t have body cameras. Fast becoming a crucial tool in the fight for greater transparency and accountability, cost is still a factor.

Home

Advocates address Whitmer kidnapping plot, call for end to White House rhetoric

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The governor didn’t explicitly blame President Trump for the foiled kidnapping plot against her, but pointed out that his actions are not helping. ABC12 spoke to a group working to end gun violence about the power of words to stir tensions.

Coronavirus

Bay City parent says school won’t let her disabled son return to school without COVID-19 test

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Elizabeth Weaver says her son’s ongoing health issues mirror symptoms of the coronavirus. And despite knowing this - Bay Arenac ISD won’t allow him to attend in-person learning.

Latest News

Law

Flint attorney breaks down Proposal 2 on November ballot

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
If passed, The Michigan Constitution would provide specific protections to electronic data and communications. Law enforcement would be required to obtain warrants to access information stored in these formats.

Business

Bay City Commissioners hope to curb violence on Midland Street entertainment district

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Monday night, Docket introduced a resolution that would create a bigger police presence with 4 officers instead of two, and add additional security measures to the area.

Business

Cause of devastating fire at Mr. Chips pickle plant in Pinconning still unknown

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Firefighters were called to the facility on North Huron on around 3:15 Saturday afternoon at a time when the plant was empty.

Home

Whitmer responds to Supreme Court ruling on COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Governor Whitmer and the State Health Director are urging the Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when the ruling takes effect. Their contention is current orders should stay in effect until the end of the month -- but the Court hasn’t given an exact date.

Local

Trooper-involved shooting caps Flint weekend violence

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT

News

What’s next for Whitmer’s emergency powers? Many restrictions may stay on in different forms, says U of M legal expert.

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
ABC 12 reached out to University of Michigan law professor Sam Bagenstos to unpack the finer points of Friday’s bombshell judgement against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic response.