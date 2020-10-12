Advertisement

34th Coats for Kids drive under way through Nov. 14

Coats for Kids.
Coats for Kids.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The 34th annual Coats for Kids drive in Mid-Michigan is under way.

ABC12 and WIOG are partnering with the Salvation Army to collect coats and cold weather gear to help keep needy children warm this winter. The collection continues until Nov. 14.

Last year, hundreds of children benefited from the annual coat and winter gear drive. The Salvation Army anticipates a greater need this year.

Look for Coats for Kids collection boxes are now out in a variety of malls, coffee shops, hospitals, banks, credit unions, and other businesses throughout the region. A full list is available at the end of this story.

The Salvation Army is collecting all sizes of coats. The most asked for coat sizes are adult medium to XXL, as many children wear the larger sizes. Besides coats, the collection also is looking for hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants and more.

Families that need something warm are asked to contact or visit the Salvation Army office in their home county to sign up for assistance.

Here is a list of drop-off locations:

MIDLAND COUNTY

  • Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave.
  • Bicycle HQ, 3310 Bay City Rd.
  • Dani B’s Studio for Hair, 4308 N. Saginaw Rd.
  • Blessed Sacrament Church, 3109 Swede Ave.
  • Big Boy Restaurant, 1513 S. Saginaw Rd
  • Dow, 5300 S Carter Rd
  • Merchandise Outlet, 3407 Isabella Road
  • Betten Baker Auto Group, 2400 N. Saginaw Rd.
  • Midland Community Center, 2205 S. Jefferson Ave.
  • Sanford Family Pharmacy, 28 W Saginaw Rd
  • Coldwell Banker, 222 N. Saginaw Rd.
  • H&R Block - Midland, 1527 Washington Street
  • Live Oak Coffeehouse, 711 Ashman Street
  • TCF Bank, 333 E. Main Street

GENESEE COUNTY

  • Salvation Army Business Office, 211 W. Kearsley
  • Troy Cleaners, 12500 S. Saginaw, 18050 Silver Lake Pkwy, 6020 Fenton Rd, 250 W. Main St
  • Oreck Vacuums and Somerset Town Center, G4270 Miller Rd
  • Hurley Medical Center, 1 Hurley Plaza
  • Ralph Burgess, DDS, 3380 S. Dye Rd
  • Biggby Coffee, 2458 Center Rd, 3093 Linden Rd, 2223 Hill Rd., 6426 W. Pierson Rd., 709 State Rd, 5105 W Vienna Rd, 235 N Leroy St. Suite A
  • Miracle-Ear, 1051 N. Irish Rd, 2464 Center Rd
  • Skaff, 5301 Hill 23 Dr.
  • Moffett Food Service, 145 W. Lakeview Ave.

SAGINAW COUNTY

  • Once Upon A Child, 2936 Tittabawassee Rd
  • Tim Hortons - Saginaw, 4870 State St., 2039 N Michigan Ave., 8099 Gratiot Ave., 142 N. Main Street, 3100 Tittabawassee
  • Suski Chevrolet Buick, 8700 Main St.
  • Deluxe Cleaners, 2700 Bay Rd.
  • Child and Family Services, 2806 Davenport Ave.
  • Victorian Purses by Sue Yarn & Bead Destination, 148 S. Saginaw
  • Riverfront Eyecare, 3200 Cabaret Tr. S
  • Wickson Library, 359 S Franklin Street 
  • Thomas Fleschner Memorial Library, 11935 Silver Creek Dr.
  • Zauel Library, 3100 N. Center Road
  • Wickes Library, 1713 Hess Street 
  • Hoyt Library, 505 Janes Avenue 
  • Butman_Fish, 1716 Hancock Street 
  • A&D Home Healthcare, 3150 Enterprise Dr. #200

BAY COUNTY

  • Tim Horton’s, 3460 Wilder Road and 2906 Center Ave.
  • Copoco Credit Union, 4265 Wilder Rd
  • The Salvation Army Business Office, 401 10th St.
  • Clayton Cleaners, 205 S Henry St.
  • Bay City Mall, 4101 Wilder Road.
  • Save-A-Lot, 904 Lafayette Rd
  • Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, 901 Saginaw Street
  • Bay County Library, 500 Center Ave.
  • Alice & Jack Wirt Public Library, 500 Center Ave.
  • Auburn Library, 235 W Midland Rd
  • Pinconning Branch Library, 218 S. Kaiser St.
  • Sage Library, 4101 Wilder Rd
  • Jolt Credit Union, 915 S. Euclid Ave. and 3015 Center Ave.
  • Chemical Bank, 3 East Main Street, 100 East Chippewa Road, 314 E. Midland Road, 3101 Center Ave., 3533 Wilder Road, 120 W. Center St., 3858 N Huron Road
  • Financial Edge Credit Union, 1199 S. Euclid Ave., 1304 N. Sherman
  • Huntington Bank, 701 Washington Ave., 900 W. Midland Street, 8 S. Huron Road
  • Independent Bank, 745 N. Euclid Ave., 1615 W. Center Road, 1004 W. Midland Road, 623 Washington Ave., 408 Mable St.
  • Sunrise Credit Union, 404 S. Euclid Ave. and 190 N Powell Road
  • Thumb National Bank, 2985 Wilder Road and 708 Center Ave.
  • Wildfire Credit Union, 2936 Wilder Road

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

  • Ruthy’s Cleaners, 215 W Main St. and 110 N Saginaw St.
  • The Salvation Army Business Office, 302 E Exchange St.
  • Biggby Coffee, 1361 E Main St.
  • Fosters Coffee Company, 115 S Washington St.
  • Team One Credit Union, 1243 E. Main St.
  • Qdoba 910 E. Main St.
  • Deisler Outdoor Power Equipment, 227 Sleeseman Dr.
  • Sheriff’s Office, 201 E McArthur St.
  • Life in Christ Church, 1833 W. M-21
  • Young’s Auto Owosso, 1500 E. Main St.

