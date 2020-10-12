Advertisement

6 federal suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot scheduled for court Tuesday

U.S. Marine Corps confirms two of 13 suspects served in the military
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The six men facing federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning.

That includes Adam Fox, one of the accused ring leaders and five others. The hearing is billed as a detention and preliminary hearing to go over the evidence in the case. A formal arraignment still needs to happen, as well.

The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed that two of the 13 men charged in the plot -- Daniel Harris and Joseph Morrison -- spent time in the military.

Harris is one of the six men charged federally with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. Morrison is one of seven other men charged with terrorism in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and ignite a “civil war.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halo Burger reopening dining room in Birch Run, others to follow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Safety measures have been implemented to keep guests and team members safe.

News

Law proposed to close Flint businesses by 9 p.m. gains mayor’s support

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said there’s proof that this can work, pointing to the success of the 9 p.m. curfew he put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Proposed law forcing Flint businesses to close at 9 p.m. gains support

Updated: 1 hours ago

Education

Swartz Creek High School closing for a week, moving to online learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The closure will last from Oct. 13 to 19 and students can return to in-person learning on Oct. 20.

Latest News

Crime

Alleged hearse thief accused of killing family friend in Mt. Morris Township

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The 27-year-old is actually due back in court Tuesday for three felony charges. He's charged with stealing a hearse in September and leading police on a 30-minute chase through Flint.

News

Changes coming as I-75/M-46 project enters next phase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Traffic on M-46 from the Nexteer Automotive plant to I-75 will switch to the newly built side of the road and begin using the new roundabouts beginning Tuesday.

Home

Bay City Public Schools students back in school for in-person learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Grades kindergarten through 8th grade were back in school Monday. 9th through 12th grade will be added to the school day starting next Monday.

News

Back to school for in-person learning in Bay City

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Genesee County unveils new homeless specialty court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
It’s designed to help remove barriers that keep people from securing housing.

News

Linden Community Schools, parents hopeful voters will approve $55 million school bond proposal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Voters in Linden will decide on November 3 whether or not a $55 million school bond proposal passes. The proposal would help bring the district up to 21st century learning standards.