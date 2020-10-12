6 federal suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot scheduled for court Tuesday

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The six men facing federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning.

That includes Adam Fox, one of the accused ring leaders and five others. The hearing is billed as a detention and preliminary hearing to go over the evidence in the case. A formal arraignment still needs to happen, as well.

The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed that two of the 13 men charged in the plot -- Daniel Harris and Joseph Morrison -- spent time in the military.

Harris is one of the six men charged federally with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. Morrison is one of seven other men charged with terrorism in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and ignite a “civil war.”

