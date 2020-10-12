900+ Michigan coronavirus cases reported for seventh straight day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After ending last week with record highs, the number of new coronavirus cases remained high on Sunday and Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,809 new cases of the illness combined for both days, which averages to 903 per day. The state now has seen more than 900 new coronavirus cases for seven straight days and on eight of the past 10 days.

The Sunday and Monday increase pushes Michigan’s total to 136,465 confirmed coronavirus cases. Seven more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide for a total of 6,898.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan topped 100,000 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 104,271 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

Currently, Michigan has nearly 25,300 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of 2,700 over last week.

Genesee County reported a daily record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday at 97 amid a two-week surge. The county now has seen more than 45 new cases on 12 out of the past 16 days.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped off as normal over the weekend after three days of record highs at the end of last week. There were about 26,000 tests completed Saturday and about 24,400 completed Sunday.

The percentage of positive tests remained above 4% Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which is the first three-day stretch above 4% since the end of May.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by 137 over the past week to 928. The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators increased by about 40% over the past week to 105 while nearly 10% more patients than last week -- or 218 -- were in intensive care.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 4,551 cases and 286 deaths, which is an increase of 181 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 3,001 cases, 139 deaths and 1,857 patients recovered, which is an increase of 33 cases and 16 recoveries.

Arenac, 74 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 1,033 cases, 54 deaths and 881 patients recovered, which is an increase of 40 cases and 98 recoveries.

Clare, 137 cases, six deaths and 82 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gladwin, 113 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 311 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Huron, 204 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 211 cases, 12 deaths and 129 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and five recoveries.

Isabella, 731 cases, 15 deaths and 519 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Lapeer, 592 cases, 37 deaths and 430 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Midland, 611 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Ogemaw, 62 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one recovery.

Oscoda, 31 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 93 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Sanilac, 153 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 555 cases, 31 deaths and 457 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Tuscola, 473 cases, 34 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

