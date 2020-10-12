Alleged hearse thief accused of killing family friend in Mt. Morris Township

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/12/2020) - A grandfather is dead after Mt. Morris Township Police say a 27-year-old shot him in his own driveway.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday night near Carpenter and Jennings Roads in Mt. Morris Township.

Police caught the man accused of pulling the trigger nearly 24 hours later. And it turns out, he’s already been charged in another crime.

Neighbors tell ABC12 News Samuel Cole, J. was kind and always looked out for them.

While our crew was on scene, a longtime friend pulled up and echoed what they said.

“He was uplifting, didn’t care who you were, you know, or what you’ve been through,” Quan King shared. “He just was trying to, you know, show you the way and let you know that it can be better.”

King has known Samuel Cole, Jr. most of his life. He drives by his house every day on his way home.

King said the 58-year-old allowed him to move in with him when he was going through a tough time.

“As long as I’m around, you know, I’ll always stop by,” King said. “It’s like shaking his hand again every time, you know, and just thanking him for everything that he did for me.”

King believes Cole was giving that same opportunity to the man accused of killing him Friday night.

Mt. Morris Township Police aren’t sure what led to the shooting. But Chief Michael Veach said 27-year-old Donqua Williams, who was staying with Cole, shot him in his driveway at his home on Judith Ann.

Williams is accused of then stealing Cole’s truck, backing over him and speeding off, dragging Cole into the street.

When Officers responded, Cole was dead and said Williams was gone.

The two main witnesses are two young girls, just 9 and 12 years old. Chief Veach said they saw everything.

“You can communicate in a better way other than violence, you know what I’m saying?” King said. “The young ones ain’t willing to do that, you know, and you get a good guy like this and, you know, we get what we got today.”

With help from Michigan State Police, Mt Morris Township detectives tracked down Williams around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Chief said they found him while he was abandoning Cole’s truck on Flint’s south side.

It turns out, Williams is actually due back in court Tuesday for three felony charges.

He’s charged with stealing a hearse in September and leading police on a 30-minute chase through Flint.

It ended at McLaren Hospital when police said Williams stripped naked and went inside.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said that behavior is consistent with someone who has a mental illness. But, there’s no mental health file for Williams, which means he’s never been involuntarily hospitalized in Genesee County for a mental illness.

So just like any other accused criminal, he was granted bond for that September case.

Now accused of murdering Cole, Williams could be facing up to life in prison.

“Great guy, love him, going to miss him,” King added.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.