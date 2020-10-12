Bay City Public Schools students back in school for in-person learning

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -For the first time since March, students in the Bay City Public Schools district have returned to school for in person learning.

“The day actually went incredibly well. It ran smoothly which is what we were hoping for,” said Bay City Public Schools, Superintendent, Steven Bigelow, PhD.

Grades kindergarten through 8th grade were back in school Monday.

9th through 12th grade will be added to the school day starting next Monday.

“It seemed like a normal with the exception of students wearing masks obviously keeping distance. So we have certainly done a lot of those things, but I don’t think it was that unusual for our students or our staff only because this is the environment we’ve been living under, not necessarily in school, but in society for several months now,” Bigelow said. “The kids did a great job wearing the masks, we didn’t have any issues.” Bigelow said.

To address the issue of social distancing-- the district has limited the number of school buses in service.

“We had a lot of parents driving their students in where in the past we had more school buses running, so that was actually a good thing. So we sent out a message to parents indicating that you know that if at all possible to please drive your students and instead of having them ride in and on a bus that actually worked out well, that was a good problem to have,” he said.

More than half of the students have returned to school for in person learning- but Bigelow understands some may not ready for that yet.

“Many families about 20 percent of the population, opted for the virtual school option so they are continuing their education online,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.