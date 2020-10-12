Central Michigan University reports uptick in coronavirus cases on campus

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Coronavirus cases are mounting at Central Michigan University again.

The university reported 54 new cases of the COVID-19 on campus from Oct. 5 to 11. That comes after weekly totals of 12, nine, 16 and 21 cases over the four weeks from Sept. 7 to Oct. 4.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is listing a new outbreak at the school with 11 cases -- all involving students -- over the past week. That is the only new school-related coronavirus outbreak reported in Mid-Michigan this week.

CMU reported an outbreak of nearly 175 cases of coronavirus on campus in the three weeks after students returned for fall classes on Aug. 17. The Central Michigan District Health Department linked more than 300 cases of the illness around Mount Pleasant to the return of students.

Last week’s increase brings the total number of coronavirus cases on the CMU campus to nearly 300.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

Atherton Elementary School in Burton -- three confirmed cases involving only staff members, which hasn’t changed since last week.

Luce Road Elementary School in Alma -- 31 confirmed cases involving staff and students, which hasn’t changed since last week.

List Elementary School in Frankenmuth -- six confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of one over the past week.

Saginaw Preparatory Academy in Saginaw -- two cases involving only staff members, which hasn’t changed over the past week.

Saginaw Valley State University -- separate outbreaks of 20, seven and six students, which are no change from last week.

Grand Blanc Community Schools Buildings and Grounds Department -- four cases involving only staff members, which is no change over the past week.

Grand Blanc High School East Campus -- two confirmed cases involving staff members only, which is no change from last week.

Grand Blanc High School West Campus -- three cases involving students and staff, which is no change over the past week.

Swartz Creek High School -- three confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is no change over the past week.

Mott Community College in Flint -- three cases involving only students, which is no change over the past week.

Almont High School in Lapeer County -- three cases involving only students, which is no change over the past week.

Alma College -- 19 confirmed cases involving students only, which is an increase of one from last week.

Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant -- 323 confirmed cases involving undergraduate students only, which is no change from last week.

Central Michigan University graduate school -- five confirmed cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 75 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of one from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.