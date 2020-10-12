Advertisement

Changes coming as I-75/M-46 project enters next phase

The project is on schedule, with road construction slated to be completed in Fall 2021 and land restoration wrapping up in 2022.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Lane closures and delays are expected on I-75 as the Michigan Department of Transportation switches to the next phase of the $61.5 million I-75/M-46 interchange project.

Traffic on M-46 from the Nexteer Automotive plant to I-75 will switch to the newly built side of the road and begin using the new roundabouts beginning Tuesday. I-75 traffic entering and exiting at M-46 also will begin using the new south loop ramps.

This configuration will remain in place during the winter, while MDOT crews work on demolishing the original M-46 bridges and rebuilding permanent ramps.

Some lane closures and shifts are likely on I-75 Tuesday while crews adjust signs and ramps.

Next year, MDOT is proceeding with plans to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 and add a fourth travel lane around M-46.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

