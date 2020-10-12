Changes coming as I-75/M-46 project enters next phase

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Lane closures and delays are expected on I-75 as the Michigan Department of Transportation switches to the next phase of the $61.5 million I-75/M-46 interchange project.

Traffic on M-46 from the Nexteer Automotive plant to I-75 will switch to the newly built side of the road and begin using the new roundabouts beginning Tuesday. I-75 traffic entering and exiting at M-46 also will begin using the new south loop ramps.

This configuration will remain in place during the winter, while MDOT crews work on demolishing the original M-46 bridges and rebuilding permanent ramps.

Some lane closures and shifts are likely on I-75 Tuesday while crews adjust signs and ramps.

Next year, MDOT is proceeding with plans to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 and add a fourth travel lane around M-46.

