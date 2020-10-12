Crash knocks down traffic lights, ties up traffic near Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was tied up at a busy intersection near Birch Run after a crash Monday morning.

A pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with appliances and a minivan collided around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Birch Run Road. No injuries were reported, according to police on the scene.

The pickup truck crashed into a utility pole holding up the traffic lights, knocking both of them down. Crews set up temporary four-way stop signs to partially reopen in the intersection while crews install new traffic lights.

Police on the scene could not comment on how the crash happened.

