Dog, cat adoptions increase amid coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. - Animal shelters and rescue groups around Michigan’s state capital have seen a big spike in adoptions since March as people have increasingly turned to the companionship of furry friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Ingham County Animal Shelter told the Lansing State Journal that staff at the shelter say they have “barely been able to keep dogs on the adoption floor” since they all have been getting adopted so quickly.

A Lansing-based nonprofit cat rescue has also seen a tremendous increase in adoptions and fosters since the pandemic began.

