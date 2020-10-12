Halo Burger reopening dining room in Birch Run, others to follow

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Good news for Halo Burger fans: The Mid-Michigan favorite is reopening its dining room in Birch Run for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Like most other fast food restaurants, Halo Burger been operating by drive-through and delivery only for months. Safety measures have been implemented to keep guests and team members safe.

The management team says they’re ready to welcome more travelers heading north just in time for fall colors and hunting season. If all goes well, other locations will follow soon and reopen their dining rooms.

