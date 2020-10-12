Linden Community Schools, parents hopeful voters will approve $55 million school bond proposal

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Linden will decide on November 3 whether or not a $55 million school bond proposal passes. The proposal would help bring the district up to 21st century learning standards.

“There’s a lot on the table. That means some tremendous upgrades and enhancements to our district. Everything from inside the classroom to outside the facilities,” said Linden Community Schools superintendent Russ Ciesielski.

“The big things are safety and security and just the technology infrastructure to try and get us up to speed with the other districts in the area. We just want to be competitive,” said parent Carrie Mckissic.

In the video above, items with an orange square will either be replaced, upgraded or modified if the proposal is passed.

Other major projects included in the proposal are expanding Linden High School’s Media Center, building a new media center at Linden Elementary and adding instructional space for STEM programming.

“How they’re going to redo the classrooms where it’s more hands on learning I think will really set our children up for success.for the future," said parent Nicole Carter.

The last time Linden Schools passed a bond was in 2003 at $32 million. That money helped build the middle school, a new wing on the high school and more space at the elementary schools. Now the district says it’s time to keep up with the times.

“We want to prepare our students for jobs that don’t exist right now, and we feel that to do that, we’ve got to update," Ciesielski said.

The proposal is a tax increase of 1 mill. It amounts to roughly $50 a year or $0.14 a day for the average homeowner.

If passed -- construction could begin next summer.

For more information about the bond, click here: https://www.lindenschoolsbond.com/

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.