Michigan and Genesee County set coronavirus records last week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan and Genesee County both set coronavirus records on Friday.

Genesee County recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 97. That eclipses the previous record of 92 set on April 2.

The record comes amid a surge in new cases around Genesee County over the past two weeks. The Genesee County Health Department has reported 45 or more new cases on 12 out of 16 days from Sept. 25 to Oct. 10.

In total, Genesee County reported 181 new coronavirus cases from Saturday through Monday. Three more deaths in the county were attributed to coronavirus last week, increasing the total to 286.

Meanwhile, the statewide total of newly confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,522 on Saturday. That is the highest daily increase since 1,750 cases were reported on April 7 and the fourth highest on record for the state.

However, the state set a daily testing record for the third day in a row on Friday with nearly 45,500 diagnostic tests completed. Total diagnostic testing statewide remained above 40,000 for three days in a row for the first time from Wednesday through Friday.

The percentage of positive tests crept upward over the second half of last week, reaching its highest level in a month on Friday at 4.12%.

Statewide coronavirus figures for Sunday and Monday will be released on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.