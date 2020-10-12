Advertisement

Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

As part of its initial chronic wasting disease response plan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conducted a deer abundance survey of free-ranging deer in the southern part of the state. (Michigan DNR Photo)
(Michigan DNR Photo)
By Associated Press
Oct. 12, 2020
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - According to statistics from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a renewed interest in hunting has dramatically increased since March.

That’s when the coronavirus pandemic hit across the U.S., forcing businesses to shut down and people to stay home.

The Daily Tribune reported the DNR has so far issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

The chief of marketing and outreach for the Michigan DNR said she was very excited about the increase in hunters given that DNR relies on hunters to manage and cull the state’s estimated 1.7 million deer population.

