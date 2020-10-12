Advertisement

Mid-Michigan bowling center reflects on first weekend fully back in business

“It’s been a little slow just because nobody knows the word that we’re actually open.”
Richfield Bowl in Flint
Richfield Bowl in Flint
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (10/11/2020)-Movie theaters, other indoor venues and bowling alleys just weathered their first weekend since fully reopening, but the future and just how soon patrons return is far from guaranteed.

Many bowling centers in particular saw the first weekend of open bowling as a critical barometer in the fight to make up for months of lost revenue.

“It was a hard six months, not having any revenue coming in.”

Matt Wressell wants to turn that gutter ball into a perfect 300 for his West side bowling alley.

“We’re trying to give good specials so people are aware that we’re here,” he said.

While it’s been a relief to see Le Fevre’s Family Bowl’s 40 lanes again lit-up and alive with the sights and sounds of more normal times…

“Everybody’s getting excited that they can get back to somewhat of a normal routine and actually get out,” Wressell explained.

The future remains far from a strike.

Industry leaders had warned earlier in the fall, many bowling centers would be at risk of closing permanently if some form of relief hadn’t come along to spare them.  With open bowling now back in the picture, down and out bowling centers may have another piece of that revenue pie back in place, but it’s still an uphill game, one without room for anymore curve balls.

“It’s been a little slow just because nobody knows the word that we’re actually open for open bowling right now,” Wressell related. “We’re hoping to get the word back out there.”

Still under strict capacity requirements under updated guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Wressell needs to come as close as possible to hitting that mark with precautions strictly enforced to ensure Le Fevre’s won’t have to shut down again.

“They’ve been very receptive when it comes to having to walk in the door wearing masks,” Wressell said of his patrons. “Making sure everybody’s protected, not only my customers, but my staff as well.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

MI House Speaker: Lawmakers should have been warned about alleged plot to kidnap governor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield wants to know why the state legislature was not warned of the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Local

MSP investigating suspicious house fire in Shiawassee County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Michigan State Police is investigating a fire troopers call suspicious that happened Saturday in Venice Township in Shiawassee County.

News

Certain Michigan bars cleared to reopen

Updated: 23 hours ago
|

Home

Some Michigan bars cleared to reopen under strict guidelines

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Some bar owners are preparing to reopen after an order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cleared the way Friday.

Latest News

News

Police: Mt. Morris Twp. man murdered, dragged into street

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
A 58-year-old man died after he was allegedly shot in the face and dragged into the street, according to Mt. Morris Township Police.

News

Cost keeping body cameras out of some mid-Michigan police departments, MSP

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT

News

Men accused in plot on Michigan governor attended protests

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Among the protesters who rallied at the Michigan Capitol against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus lockdown this past spring were armed men now accused in plots to kidnap her, storm the Capitol and start a “civil war.

News

Mink housed on Michigan farm test positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The virus that causes COVID-19 in humans has been detected in mink housed on a Michigan farm.

Local

Family of missing Saginaw County man launch new campaign called ‘10 for Karl’ as search continues

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The family of missing 88-year-old Karl Marker has launched a new search campaign as the search for Marker has been going on for more than three weeks.

Local

Flint Community Lab holds grand opening, set to bring free water testing to residents

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
A first of its kind community-based laboratory for Flint residents to get their water tested held its grand opening on Friday.