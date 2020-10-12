Mid-Michigan bowling center reflects on first weekend fully back in business

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (10/11/2020)-Movie theaters, other indoor venues and bowling alleys just weathered their first weekend since fully reopening, but the future and just how soon patrons return is far from guaranteed.

Many bowling centers in particular saw the first weekend of open bowling as a critical barometer in the fight to make up for months of lost revenue.

“It was a hard six months, not having any revenue coming in.”

Matt Wressell wants to turn that gutter ball into a perfect 300 for his West side bowling alley.

“We’re trying to give good specials so people are aware that we’re here,” he said.

While it’s been a relief to see Le Fevre’s Family Bowl’s 40 lanes again lit-up and alive with the sights and sounds of more normal times…

“Everybody’s getting excited that they can get back to somewhat of a normal routine and actually get out,” Wressell explained.

The future remains far from a strike.

Industry leaders had warned earlier in the fall, many bowling centers would be at risk of closing permanently if some form of relief hadn’t come along to spare them. With open bowling now back in the picture, down and out bowling centers may have another piece of that revenue pie back in place, but it’s still an uphill game, one without room for anymore curve balls.

“It’s been a little slow just because nobody knows the word that we’re actually open for open bowling right now,” Wressell related. “We’re hoping to get the word back out there.”

Still under strict capacity requirements under updated guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Wressell needs to come as close as possible to hitting that mark with precautions strictly enforced to ensure Le Fevre’s won’t have to shut down again.

“They’ve been very receptive when it comes to having to walk in the door wearing masks,” Wressell said of his patrons. “Making sure everybody’s protected, not only my customers, but my staff as well.”

