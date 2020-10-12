Mount Pleasant digital firewall foils ransomware attack

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mount Pleasant city officials say their digital firewall stopped an attempted ransomware attack on the city’s computer and telephone systems over the weekend.

A statement from the city says the attempted cyberattack was detected early Saturday morning, but city operations continued unabated on Monday with little disruption to service. The city does not play to pay a ransom as a result of the incident.

Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation. So far, officials don’t believe any personal information from residents or election data was breached.

Mount Pleasant City Hall and the Department of Public Safety headquarters were closed to in-person services on Monday while a review of data was under way. The city’s email and phone systems also were unavailable.

The virtual Mount Pleasant City Commission meeting will take place as scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday.

