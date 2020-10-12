Advertisement

Mount Pleasant digital firewall foils ransomware attack

The Mount Pleasant Police Department
The Mount Pleasant Police Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mount Pleasant city officials say their digital firewall stopped an attempted ransomware attack on the city’s computer and telephone systems over the weekend.

A statement from the city says the attempted cyberattack was detected early Saturday morning, but city operations continued unabated on Monday with little disruption to service. The city does not play to pay a ransom as a result of the incident.

Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation. So far, officials don’t believe any personal information from residents or election data was breached.

Mount Pleasant City Hall and the Department of Public Safety headquarters were closed to in-person services on Monday while a review of data was under way. The city’s email and phone systems also were unavailable.

The virtual Mount Pleasant City Commission meeting will take place as scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

900+ Michigan coronavirus cases reported for seventh straight day

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,809 new cases of the illness combined for both days, which averages to 903 per day.

News

Mid-Michigan bowling alleys reflect on first weekend back in business

Updated: 1 hours ago

State

Whitmer signs bills allowing marijuana convictions, other crimes to be expunged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The program will automatically expunge criminal convictions for marijuana offenses and other crimes that don’t involve assault.

Coronavirus

Michigan and Genesee County set coronavirus records last week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Genesee County recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 97.

Latest News

News

Crash knocks down traffic lights, ties up traffic near Birch Run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with appliances and a minivan collided around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Birch Run Road.

Birch Run crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
A pickup truck and a minivan collided at Dixie Highway and Birch Run Road early Monday morning, knocking down the traffic lights.

State

Dog, cat adoptions increase amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Animal shelters and rescue groups have seen a big spike in adoptions as people have turned to the companionship of furry friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Education

Michigan students may not have snow days amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Snow days may no longer be needed for school districts across Michigan as many students are learning online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Police: Karl Marker’s vehicle found in Northern Michigan, unidentified body found nearby

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan State Police confirms it recovered a vehicle belonging to 87-year-old Karl Marker, who went missing last month, in addition to an unidentified body nearby.

News

Mid-Michigan bowling center reflects on first weekend fully back in business

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Movie theaters, other indoor venues and bowling alleys just weathered their first weekend since fully reopening, but the future and just how soon patrons return is far from guaranteed.