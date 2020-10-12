Advertisement

Police: Karl Marker’s vehicle found in Northern Michigan, unidentified body found nearby

87-year-old Karl Marker appears on a billboard in Saginaw County, two weeks after police say he went missing.
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEXFORD CO., Mich. (WJRT) (10/11/2020)-Michigan State Police confirms it recovered a vehicle belonging to 87-year-old Karl Marker, who went missing last month, in addition to an unidentified body nearby.

Family members tell ABC 12 they believe it is Marker’s body.

According to State Police, the van was found Saturday in Wexford County’s Slagle Township, just south of Harrieta after a local reported it abandoned.

When State Police responded to the scene, they found Marker’s van on a two-track stuck in the mud and a yet unidentified body nearby.

An MSP spokesperson tells ABC 12 the medical examiner’s office will identify the body using dental records.

The near month-long search for Marker, whose dementia diagnosis led to concern when he went missing from his Saginaw County home in September, inspired a massive community effort that eventually extended statewide.

Marker’s family took to Facebook soon after the discovery, announcing on its newly established “10 for Karl Marker” page that he had been found in a statement that read in part: “It is not the outcome we were hoping for, but the closure we desperately needed.”

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ABC 12 for updates.

