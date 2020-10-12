Advertisement

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

All Portland Pie dough and cheese products have been recalled at Hannaford grocery stores
Nicholas Mitchel was arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire.
Nicholas Mitchel was arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire.(Source: Saco Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (AP) — Officials say a man suspected of putting razor blades into fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket has been arrested.

Police say a customer at a Hannaford grocery store found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough on October 5.

This evening the Dover, NH Police Department located Nicholas Mitchel and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant for his arrest in the Hannaford's Portland Pie pizza dough razor blade case.

Posted by Saco Police Department on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Nicholas Mitchel was arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire. He is a former employee of a company called It’ll Be Pizza, which produces Portland Pie branded products.

Police have expanded the investigation to include other suspected tampering cases.

Hannaford on Sunday recalled all Portland Pie dough and cheese products at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Genesee County unveils new homeless specialty court

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
It’s designed to help remove barriers that keep people from securing housing.

Coronavirus

US averaging 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
One model predicts nearly 400,000 U.S. COVID deaths by February. A new study says it will all cost the economy $16 trillion.

National Politics

Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The chance to cast ballots on Georgia’s first day of in-person early voting Monday had thousands of people waiting for hours to make their voices heard.

News

Linden Community Schools, parents hopeful voters will approve $55 million school bond proposal

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Voters in Linden will decide on November 3 whether or not a $55 million school bond proposal passes. The proposal would help bring the district up to 21st century learning standards.

Coronavirus

Central Michigan University reports uptick in coronavirus cases on campus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university reported 54 new cases of the COVID-19 on campus from Oct. 5 to 11.

Latest News

National

Roberta McCain, John McCain’s mother, dies at 108

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for daughter-in-law Cindy McCain says Roberta McCain died Monday.

Home

State Lawmakers differ on whether legislation should have been told of kidnap plot against Whitmer

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Green is not alone in his frustration, over the weekend State House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) penned an open letter to the Governor on Twitter, asking, quote “Why weren’t we warned of the plot to take hostages at the Capital? The plot by these terrorists was against us too.”

State

Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The DNR has so far issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

National Politics

Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The Trickbot malware network is being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

Coronavirus

Michigan Supreme Court denies Whitmer’s request for extension of coronavirus orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Justices ruled 4-3 that the orders issued under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act “are of no continuing legal effect.”