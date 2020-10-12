Advertisement

Saginaw County looking to hold criminal trials at Dow Event Center

Courtrooms are too small to hold trials during pandemic
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Its hosted concerts, professional hockey, the circus, and now an entertainment venue will most likely add another event, criminal trials.

Saginaw County is working on a plan to have criminal trials at the Dow Event Center, as the pandemic continues to create safety and social distancing issues.

The trials could begin at the Dow early next month. The county has not held a criminal trial since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in mid-March and a defense attorney says its about time people get their day in court, or in this case, the Dow.

“This has been tough for the entire industry, the entertainment industry has really been hit hard with little or no support,” says Dow Event Center General Manager Jon Block.

There’s been no Saginaw Spirit hockey at the Dow Event Center, no concerts, no big events since March, but Block says the entertainment venue has been helping the Great Lakes Bay Region during the pandemic by hosting mask drives, blood drives, and some Saginaw County governmental meetings. Criminal trials could be next.

“They haven’t been able to host trials over there because they can’t socially distance so are we working with them to find a solution to that,” says Block.

Saginaw county courtrooms are small, and we’ve learned Saginaw County Chief Judge Darnell Jackson is working to restart trials at the Dow, most likely in the Red Room area, where State of the City and County addresses are held each year.

“I am glad to see they are doing it because I have a number of clients sitting in the Saginaw County Jail awaiting their trial dates,” says defense attorney Jim Piazza.

He estimates he has more than 20 clients awaiting trial. Some have been waiting more than a year.

It could cost the county about $300,000 for forty days to hold trials at the Dow, costs for the space, security, and broadcast equipment. Piazza says regardless of the crime they are charged with, everyone deserves the right to a speedy trial.

“Just because they are charged with a crime and sitting in jail, doesn’t mean they are guilty,” says Piazza.

County Controller Robert Belleman says if this works out, the funding for conducting trials at the Dow Event Center will come from CARES act funds, which allows counties to be reimbursed for unbudgeted expenditures due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Genesee County unveils new homeless specialty court

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
It’s designed to help remove barriers that keep people from securing housing.

News

Linden Community Schools, parents hopeful voters will approve $55 million school bond proposal

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Voters in Linden will decide on November 3 whether or not a $55 million school bond proposal passes. The proposal would help bring the district up to 21st century learning standards.

Coronavirus

Central Michigan University reports uptick in coronavirus cases on campus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university reported 54 new cases of the COVID-19 on campus from Oct. 5 to 11.

Home

State Lawmakers differ on whether legislation should have been told of kidnap plot against Whitmer

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Green is not alone in his frustration, over the weekend State House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) penned an open letter to the Governor on Twitter, asking, quote “Why weren’t we warned of the plot to take hostages at the Capital? The plot by these terrorists was against us too.”

Latest News

State

Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The DNR has so far issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

Coronavirus

Michigan Supreme Court denies Whitmer’s request for extension of coronavirus orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Justices ruled 4-3 that the orders issued under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act “are of no continuing legal effect.”

Coronavirus

900+ Michigan coronavirus cases reported for seventh straight day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,809 new cases of the illness combined for both days, which averages to 903 per day.

News

Mount Pleasant digital firewall foils ransomware attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The city does not play to pay a ransom as a result of the incident.

News

Mid-Michigan bowling alleys reflect on first weekend back in business

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Whitmer signs bills allowing marijuana convictions, other crimes to be expunged

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The program will automatically expunge criminal convictions for marijuana offenses and other crimes that don’t involve assault.