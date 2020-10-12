Advertisement

State Lawmakers differ on whether legislation should have been told of kidnap plot against Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan discusses the foiled plot to kidnap her. Six arrests have been made, officials said.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -“That we would have that type of situation that emotions are and anger would be so high that individuals would resort this type of plotting, it blew my mind,” said State Rep. Phil Green (R)- 84th District.

That was the first reaction of State Representative Phil Green after learning of the alleged plot by domestic terrorists to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. His second why lawmakers weren’t made aware that the plot included an attack on the State Capital.

Green says he learned about it- not through investigators or any formal briefing--

But by watching the news.

“I work in the Capital building, and learning that there was a plot to have two hundred people storm the capital and then as I’ve done research following, learning that none of the law enforcement, the sergeants at arms that are responsible for the House chambers were even notified, that makes me very frustrated,” Green said.

Green is not alone in his frustration, over the weekend State House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) penned an open letter to the Governor on Twitter, asking, quote “Why weren’t we warned of the plot to take hostages at the Capital? The plot by these terrorists was against us too.”

“The Governor was the victim and to try to find some way to turn this into us lawmakers were victims, feelings were hurt or something or whatever this is about, the Governor’s job is not to run a federal investigation or a state investigation of this nature. This is law enforcement’s job. They informed people when they thought they should,” said State Senator, Jim Ananich (D) Minority Leader, 27th District.

But both Ananich and Green agree, this shouldn’t be politicized.

“To try to turn this political is really disgusting," said Ananich.

“Peoples lives are not partisan,” said Green.

