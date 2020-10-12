Advertisement

Staying warm but storms return to the forecast late Monday

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another warm day is on the way for Mid-Michigan but a big drop in temperatures is expected as we head towards the end of the week.

It will be a dry start on this Monday but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and this will give a quick burst of rain and a few thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will hold off until around the evening commute as it moves in from west to east. We may see some heavier downpours with this and some gusty winds. Before the front arrives, afternoon highs will get back into the lower 70s.

Behind the front, we will see the rain chances diminish tonight but some gusty winds are likely during the first half of the night with gusts around 30 mph. By Tuesday, we will be seeing plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s. Slightly cooler for Wednesday with some more clouds as another cold front will move through. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

A stronger push of cold air arrives for the end of the week and we will likely see not only the coolest weather of the season so far but also the coolest daytime highs that we have seen since May. By Friday and into the weekend, highs will be stuck in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. We may see some isolated lake effect rain and possibly mixing in with a few flakes of snow on Friday or Saturday but overall chances are pretty low. But don’t be surprised if you see our first flurries of the season late in the week!

