Advertisement

Swartz Creek High School closing for a week, moving to online learning

Swartz Creek High School
Swartz Creek High School(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek High School is moving to entirely online learning after administrators decided to close the building for a week following several confirmed coronavirus cases among students.

Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka announced the seven-day closure in a letter to the district on Monday. The closure will last from Oct. 13 to 19 and students can return to in-person learning on Oct. 20.

Mainka said several students have tested positive for coronavirus, but there is little to no evidence that they are linked to a single source. Administrators conferred with the Genesee County Health Department before deciding to close the high school.

“While there is no reason to take overly drastic measures, taking a break from face-to-face learning for a week will allow our team to do some deep cleaning and also limit contact points of students during the school day,” Mainka wrote in the letter.

Sports and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled at Swartz Creek High School with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

Here is the full text of Mainka’s letter announcing the closure:

SCHS Families,

I am reaching out to you to inform you that we have had several students test positive in the last week for COVID-19. In every case, there has been little to no evidence that these cases are linked to each other. However, throughout this entire school year we have been working closely with the Genesee County Health Department, and there is good rationale to physically close SCHS for the next week. While there is no reason to take overly drastic measures, taking a break from face-to-face learning for a week will allow our team to do some deep cleaning and also limit contact points of students during the school day. While I fully understand that this decision is not preferred by almost anyone, we need to take prudent steps to maintain the safest environment possible.

The SCHS administration will be following up with more details and logistics, but we will be closing SCHS starting tomorrow (October 13) through Monday, October 19. Students will be welcomed back to school on Tuesday, October 20. Students during this time will transition to online learning to continue with the work they have been doing. As other districts that have started the year, fully-online, we will maintain our extracurricular activities this week with consistent and strong mitigation measures.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but will continue to monitor the data very closely to make these decisions in the most thoughtful manner possible.

Thank you,

Benjamin J.A. Mainka, Superintendent

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Alleged hearse thief accused of killing family friend in Mt. Morris Township

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The 27-year-old is actually due back in court Tuesday for three felony charges. He's charged with stealing a hearse in September and leading police on a 30-minute chase through Flint.

News

Changes coming as I-75/M-46 project enters next phase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Traffic on M-46 from the Nexteer Automotive plant to I-75 will switch to the newly built side of the road and begin using the new roundabouts beginning Tuesday.

Home

Bay City Public Schools students back in school for in-person learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Grades kindergarten through 8th grade were back in school Monday. 9th through 12th grade will be added to the school day starting next Monday.

News

Back to school for in-person learning in Bay City

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Genesee County unveils new homeless specialty court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
It’s designed to help remove barriers that keep people from securing housing.

News

Linden Community Schools, parents hopeful voters will approve $55 million school bond proposal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Voters in Linden will decide on November 3 whether or not a $55 million school bond proposal passes. The proposal would help bring the district up to 21st century learning standards.

Coronavirus

Central Michigan University reports uptick in coronavirus cases on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university reported 54 new cases of the COVID-19 on campus from Oct. 5 to 11.

Home

State Lawmakers differ on whether legislation should have been told of kidnap plot against Whitmer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Green is not alone in his frustration, over the weekend State House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) penned an open letter to the Governor on Twitter, asking, quote “Why weren’t we warned of the plot to take hostages at the Capital? The plot by these terrorists was against us too.”

State

Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The DNR has so far issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

Coronavirus

Michigan Supreme Court denies Whitmer’s request for extension of coronavirus orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Justices ruled 4-3 that the orders issued under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act “are of no continuing legal effect.”