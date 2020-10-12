Swartz Creek High School closing for a week, moving to online learning

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek High School is moving to entirely online learning after administrators decided to close the building for a week following several confirmed coronavirus cases among students.

Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka announced the seven-day closure in a letter to the district on Monday. The closure will last from Oct. 13 to 19 and students can return to in-person learning on Oct. 20.

Mainka said several students have tested positive for coronavirus, but there is little to no evidence that they are linked to a single source. Administrators conferred with the Genesee County Health Department before deciding to close the high school.

“While there is no reason to take overly drastic measures, taking a break from face-to-face learning for a week will allow our team to do some deep cleaning and also limit contact points of students during the school day,” Mainka wrote in the letter.

Sports and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled at Swartz Creek High School with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

Here is the full text of Mainka’s letter announcing the closure:

SCHS Families,

I am reaching out to you to inform you that we have had several students test positive in the last week for COVID-19. In every case, there has been little to no evidence that these cases are linked to each other. However, throughout this entire school year we have been working closely with the Genesee County Health Department, and there is good rationale to physically close SCHS for the next week. While there is no reason to take overly drastic measures, taking a break from face-to-face learning for a week will allow our team to do some deep cleaning and also limit contact points of students during the school day. While I fully understand that this decision is not preferred by almost anyone, we need to take prudent steps to maintain the safest environment possible.

The SCHS administration will be following up with more details and logistics, but we will be closing SCHS starting tomorrow (October 13) through Monday, October 19. Students will be welcomed back to school on Tuesday, October 20. Students during this time will transition to online learning to continue with the work they have been doing. As other districts that have started the year, fully-online, we will maintain our extracurricular activities this week with consistent and strong mitigation measures.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but will continue to monitor the data very closely to make these decisions in the most thoughtful manner possible.

Thank you,

Benjamin J.A. Mainka, Superintendent

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.