42-year-old facing federal hate crime charge for alleged attack at Michigan state park

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man is facing a federal hate crime charge for an alleged racially motivated attack on a teenage boy at Sterling State Park in Monroe County over the summer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit says Lee Mouat was visiting the park on June 6 when he allegedly confronted a teenager in a parking lot. Prosecutors say he repeatedly used racial slurs and claimed Blacks have no right to use the beach.

Mouat allegedly grabbed a bike lock and swung it at one of the teenagers, striking him in the face. The teenager was transported to a Detroit hospital for treatment of facial fractures, cuts and the loss of several teeth.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spoke with four witnesses who all reported hearing Mouat shout several threats and racial slurs before the attack, according to documents filed in federal court.

“The allegations in this case, which essentially amount to violent and blatant racism, are deeply offensive to the values we hold in Michigan,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. “We will prosecute this case with strength and vigor, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for the innocent victim of this racist hate crime.”

Mouat faces up to 10 years in a federal penitentiary if convicted.

