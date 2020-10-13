AG investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/12/2020)

“I was furious, I was scared they were watching me, but they were going to know I was contacting the authorities.”

Alleged threats, left a U.P. county clerk on edge but who she says made those threats now has the attention of the state’s Attorney General. It all started in March and after investigation, police now believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone right here in mid-Michigan.

“I mean it changed me, to be afraid to drive a car and go outside and cut my grass. It’s been bad,” said Jennifer Kelly.

So what has been keeping Jennifer Kelly, the Houghton County Clerk, restless? A 2 minute phone call she says happened on March 6th from a private caller saying they’ve seen the inside of her home.

“The wanted to come in and film my home because it’s as messy as my clerk’s office and I kept explaining to him that my house and my clerk’s office are not messy,” said Kelly. “The call lasted about two minutes and some seconds and that’s when he said that he or they were going to come and poison and kill my dogs and throw them in the dumpster.”

That’s when Kelly called police and they traced the number to Matthew Smith. He’s currently a Davison School board member and is also running to be the Genesee County Commissioner. According to the police report oficers then found Kelly’s county clerk opponent, Justin Kasieta, was also on the phone call. Kasieta admitted that the phone call was made by Smith but says they didn’t threaten to kill her dogs.

“I want them to be held accountable. They didn’t hurt me physically but mentally, and it’s drained me,” said Kelly.

Smith denied making the phone call to police, saying his friends “spoofed” his number. Smith promptly filed his own police report claiming someone has been prank calling from his phone for 18 months. We reached out directly to Matthew Smith and his attorney responded.

He tells ABC 12 neither he nor his client would do an interview with us or answer questions but did say Jennifer Kelly is making it all up.

“I want none of these three gentlemen to ever contact me again,” said Kelly.

MSP turned their investigation over to the state’s Attorney General’s office.

