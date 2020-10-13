Advertisement

AG investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

AG investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge
AG investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge(Regan Blissett)
By Regan Blissett
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/12/2020)

“I was furious, I was scared they were watching me, but they were going to know I was contacting the authorities.”

Alleged threats, left a U.P. county clerk on edge but who she says made those threats now has the attention of the state’s Attorney General. It all started in March and after investigation, police now believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone right here in mid-Michigan.

“I mean it changed me, to be afraid to drive a car and go outside and cut my grass. It’s been bad,” said Jennifer Kelly.

So what has been keeping Jennifer Kelly, the Houghton County Clerk, restless? A 2 minute phone call she says happened on March 6th from a private caller saying they’ve seen the inside of her home.

“The wanted to come in and film my home because it’s as messy as my clerk’s office and I kept explaining to him that my house and my clerk’s office are not messy,” said Kelly. “The call lasted about two minutes and some seconds and that’s when he said that he or they were going to come and poison and kill my dogs and throw them in the dumpster.”

That’s when Kelly called police and they traced the number to Matthew Smith. He’s currently a Davison School board member and is also running to be the Genesee County Commissioner. According to the police report oficers then found Kelly’s county clerk opponent, Justin Kasieta, was also on the phone call. Kasieta admitted that the phone call was made by Smith but says they didn’t threaten to kill her dogs.

“I want them to be held accountable. They didn’t hurt me physically but mentally, and it’s drained me,” said Kelly.

Smith denied making the phone call to police, saying his friends “spoofed” his number. Smith promptly filed his own police report claiming someone has been prank calling from his phone for 18 months. We reached out directly to Matthew Smith and his attorney responded.

He tells ABC 12 neither he nor his client would do an interview with us or answer questions but did say Jennifer Kelly is making it all up.

“I want none of these three gentlemen to ever contact me again,” said Kelly.

MSP turned their investigation over to the state’s Attorney General’s office.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

6 federal suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot scheduled for court Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The six men facing federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning.

News

Halo Burger reopening dining room in Birch Run, others to follow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Safety measures have been implemented to keep guests and team members safe.

News

Law proposed to close Flint businesses by 9 p.m. gains mayor’s support

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said there’s proof that this can work, pointing to the success of the 9 p.m. curfew he put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Proposed law forcing Flint businesses to close at 9 p.m. gains support

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Education

Swartz Creek High School closing for a week, moving to online learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The closure will last from Oct. 13 to 19 and students can return to in-person learning on Oct. 20.

Crime

Alleged hearse thief accused of killing family friend in Mt. Morris Township

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The 27-year-old is actually due back in court Tuesday for three felony charges. He's charged with stealing a hearse in September and leading police on a 30-minute chase through Flint.

News

Changes coming as I-75/M-46 project enters next phase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Traffic on M-46 from the Nexteer Automotive plant to I-75 will switch to the newly built side of the road and begin using the new roundabouts beginning Tuesday.

Home

Bay City Public Schools students back in school for in-person learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Grades kindergarten through 8th grade were back in school Monday. 9th through 12th grade will be added to the school day starting next Monday.

News

Back to school for in-person learning in Bay City

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Genesee County unveils new homeless specialty court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
It’s designed to help remove barriers that keep people from securing housing.