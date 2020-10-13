Advertisement

Clean slate bills give Flint man new hope and opportunity for future

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man, like thousands of others is breathing a sigh of relief, following historic legislation Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Monday.

“I had gotten into some trouble with marijuana. Now that marijuana is legal, it just feels kind of funny," said Pierre Haynes.

But it certainly wasn’t funny for Haynes back in 2011 when he was pulled over in Birch Run and caught with 2 pounds of marijuana.

“It’s changed my life, and ever since then it’s been hard. This felony has been hindering me from getting jobs and places to stay,” Haynes said.

Haynes was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

5 years probation - and no trouble with the law since -- Monday’s announcement from Governor Whitmer -- a game changer for Haynes.

“It’s like a blessing man. Man just like a blessing. I feel like I’m born again,” he said.

Whitmer signed bi-partisan legislation allowing people with certain marijuana convictions and other offenses not involving assault -- to have their records expunged.

“I’ve been trying to get this felony off my record for the last three years. So I’ve just been staying out of trouble,” he said.

Haynes now hopes having a squeaky clean record will allow him to do what he’s been trying to do for years -- and that’s work for a medical marijuana provisioning center.

Ironic? Haynes thinks so too.

“I feel like everything is going in the right direction, so I’m not sweating no more, I’m not worried anymore. I’m just ready to start moving forward with my life and start working again.”

