Goodrich man facing 8 criminal sexual conduct charges

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Goodrich man is facing nine charges after police say he shared child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police arrested 38-year-old Ryan Michael Coates and he was arraigned Saturday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

one count of attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

one count accosting children for immoral purposes.

Coates was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit learned that he allegedly had shared child sexually abusive images online.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Coates and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

