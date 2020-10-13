Advertisement

Healing a baby inside the womb

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Every year eight million babies are born with genetic disorders passed down from generation to generation. One family didn’t even know they carried a problematic gene until an ultrasound revealed it in their unborn baby. They were given little hope their little girl would survive, but through strong faith and the help of a team of medical experts, she is thriving today.

Little Payton Calvillo is a cheerful … loving little sis.

“She’s a complete miracle baby,” expressed Payton’s mom, Ahna Calvillo

When her mother Ahna was just five months pregnant she was told her unborn baby would probably not survive birth.

“It was pretty much a death sentence from the beginning,” Ahna recalled.

Payton’s bones were breaking and bending inside the womb.

“She likely had a problem where she couldn’t make alkaline phosphatase properly,” explained Sunil Nayak, MD, a pediatric endocrinologist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Needed for bones to grow and strengthen. There was little anyone could do. Nineteen different specialists were on hand for the C-section delivery.

“They even asked us the question that morning, how far do you want us to go? Do you want a ventilator on her? Just how far do you want us to prolong her life? Our ultimate hope and goal was that she would come out and breathe on her own,” shared Ahna.

And then …

“She just came out screaming. She came out crying. She breathed on her own right away. She was perfect,” exclaimed Ahna.

Payton was diagnosed with hypophosphatasia, a disorder that weakens bones. She was immediately placed on a new FDA approved medicine

“Here we are just one year later at one year of age and you see a dramatic difference in the shape,” illustrated Jaren Riley, MD, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Before the medicine, 75 percent of all patients died by age of five. Now there is a 97 percent chance Payton will live a normal life.

“My baby was broken and that’s what I needed God to do- a miracle,” shared Ahna.

Payton will stay on the new medication for the next few years and then doctors will re-evaluate whether she needs to continue. The Cavillo family didn’t know that they had the HPP gene. After being genetically tested, Payton’s mother and grandfather are positive. Neither one has ever suffered from weak or broken bones.

