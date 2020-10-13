Advertisement

Isabella County Sheriff’s Department to add additional patrols on Election Day

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department will be adding deputies on patrol on Election Day to make sure that in-person voting is safe.
Sign in front of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, MI.
Sign in front of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, MI.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isabella County Sheriff, Michael Main, said this is the first time the sheriff’s department will be adding patrols on an election day.

“We want voters to feel comfortable and safe to come out and vote and make their vote count," he said. "So by doing this, I think we can ensure that everybody has the right to vote in peace.”

Main said that some clerks in the county have raised safety concerns after recent interactions with the public.

“There’s been some rhetoric obviously on social media and the media and there’s been a few coarse encounters, I guess if you will, with some of the clerks already over different things and different opinions," he said. "So there are some concerns out there.”

On Election Day, Main said there will be a few more deputies that will be on stand-by and will patrol throughout the day.

“I’m not necessarily interested in them getting out of their car and walking into polling locations and stuff like that necessarily," he said. "But parking lots and just being assigned to certain districts in the county where the polling locations are at just so there’s high visibility to reassure everyone that it can be done peacefully and so forth.”

Main said that he understands that people have many strong feelings about this election but he hopes that people can find middle ground and respect each other’s opinion.

“We can’t be so far in one direction or the other, it’s just not helping," Main said. "It’s not good for our community, it’s not good for our society so we have to, even though we don’t agree, and there’s a lot of things I don’t agree with, but you have to take that in stride and be respectful. There are ways to make changes that are peaceful and appropriate.”

Main said that he doesn’t expect any problems in the county on Election Day but would rather be ready just in case.

“This is kind of new and hopefully it’s just, quite frankly, a waste of time and we didn’t need it and we just go home and it’s over with," he said. "So that’s what we are kind of banking on.”

The sheriff also said that deputies will be staying extra vigilant even after the election.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

