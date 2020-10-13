JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

While Monday wasn’t a particularly pretty day, it was relatively warm as high temperatures cruised through the 60s. A few spots across Mid-Michigan saw readings sneak into the 70s. As a fast-moving front moved across lower Michigan, some rain and thundershowers developed as well. Behind that front, the trend will be for the skies to clear through the wee hours of our Tuesday. Temperatures in the morning will bottom-out in the upper 30s, to lower 40s, which is just about right for this part of October.

Bright sunshine Tuesday morning will give temperatures a nice jump start. By midday, readings will surround the 60-degree mark. Some clouds will move back in overhead during the afternoon. The farther north you are, the thicker the clouds will likely be. In fact, a few sprinkles may even pop up north of the Bay. Temperatures for the day will range from the middle, to upper 60s as brisk southwesterly winds prevail. Maximum wind speeds for the afternoon should peak in the 15 to 20mph range.

Wednesday will begin will bright sunshine and end with some rain moving in from the west. The showers will be associated with a cold front that will open the door to some much cooler air. Ahead of that boundary, highs Wednesday will again move into the 60s. Behind the front, readings will drop through the 50s Thursday as scattered showers dot the landscape. For Friday and Saturday, high temperatures will surround the 50-degree mark, and that will be with some sun shining down on us. Scattered showers will make a return for Sunday. - JR