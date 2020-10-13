Advertisement

Mayor planning to celebrate Flint natives winning NBA championship

Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee helped the L.A. Lakers to the franchise’s 17th championship
Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is planning a citywide celebration of two city natives winning the NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title with help from Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee, who both grew up in Flint.

McGee, who won two other NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has played in the league for 12 seasons and the last two with the Lakers. He was the Lakers' starting center for most of the season.

Kuzma just wrapped up his third season with the Lakers as a key reserve coming off the bench.

“We are excited to celebrate the success of these Flintstones,” Neeley said. “When the people of Flint come together, we are reminded that we are victors. We thank Kyle and JaVale for showing the world once again that Flint is a community of champions.”

He is planning a celebration to honor Kuzma and McGee while taking the coronavirus pandemic into consideration. Details for the celebration have not been announced.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

