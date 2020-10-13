Mayor planning to celebrate Flint natives winning NBA championship

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is planning a citywide celebration of two city natives winning the NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title with help from Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee, who both grew up in Flint.

McGee, who won two other NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has played in the league for 12 seasons and the last two with the Lakers. He was the Lakers' starting center for most of the season.

Kuzma just wrapped up his third season with the Lakers as a key reserve coming off the bench.

“We are excited to celebrate the success of these Flintstones,” Neeley said. “When the people of Flint come together, we are reminded that we are victors. We thank Kyle and JaVale for showing the world once again that Flint is a community of champions.”

He is planning a celebration to honor Kuzma and McGee while taking the coronavirus pandemic into consideration. Details for the celebration have not been announced.

