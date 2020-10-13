McLaren Flint nurses approve strike if contract not reached by Nov. 4

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The union representing McLaren Flint hospital nurses voted in favor of a strike if a fair contract deal is not agreed to in the next three weeks.

Without a deal by Nov. 4, the frontline workers of AFSCME Local 875 will walk off the job that morning. A union member told ABC12 News that the strike vote passed by 98%.

Nurses say above all else, the biggest priority is patient safety over profits.

ABC12 News reached out to McLaren Flint for comment Monday evening.

