McLaren Flint nurses approve strike if contract not reached by Nov. 4

Vote passed by 98% Monday evening
McLaren Flint hospital(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The union representing McLaren Flint hospital nurses voted in favor of a strike if a fair contract deal is not agreed to in the next three weeks.

Without a deal by Nov. 4, the frontline workers of AFSCME Local 875 will walk off the job that morning. A union member told ABC12 News that the strike vote passed by 98%.

Nurses say above all else, the biggest priority is patient safety over profits.

ABC12 News reached out to McLaren Flint for comment Monday evening.

