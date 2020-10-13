McLaren Flint nurses approve strike if contract not reached by Nov. 4
Vote passed by 98% Monday evening
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The union representing McLaren Flint hospital nurses voted in favor of a strike if a fair contract deal is not agreed to in the next three weeks.
Without a deal by Nov. 4, the frontline workers of AFSCME Local 875 will walk off the job that morning. A union member told ABC12 News that the strike vote passed by 98%.
Nurses say above all else, the biggest priority is patient safety over profits.
ABC12 News reached out to McLaren Flint for comment Monday evening.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.