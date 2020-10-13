Michigan reports 1,200+ new coronavirus cases, most deaths in three months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the highest daily total of deaths attributed to coronavirus in three months on Tuesday.

The total number of new cases also remained about 900 for the eighth straight day and rebounded back about 1,000 for the fifth day out of the past seven.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,237 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 137,702. Since last Tuesday, the seven-day average of new cases statewide reached above 1,000 for the first time since April.

State health officials also reported 30 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday -- the highest since July 7 -- for a total of 6,928. One-third of those came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

After setting a daily record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, the surge of new cases continued in Genesee County this week. The Genesee County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which is the 14th day with more than 40 new cases of the illness in 18 days.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded from the weekend to more than 38,500 completed on Monday.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by 71 on Tuesday to 999. The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators increased by 10 on Tuesday to 95 while nearly 15% more patients than Monday -- or 250-- were in intensive care.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 4,618 cases and 286 deaths, which is an increase of 67 cases.

Saginaw, 3,033 cases, 142 deaths and 1,860 patients recovered, which is an increase of 32 cases, three deaths and three recoveries.

Arenac, 75 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 1,046 cases, 54 deaths and 882 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases, one death and one recovery.

Clare, 151 cases, six deaths and 82 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Gladwin, 117 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 314 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 205 cases, five deaths and 173 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and 25 recoveries.

Iosco, 211 cases, 13 deaths and 129 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Isabella, 765 cases, 15 deaths and 519 recoveries, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Lapeer, 604 cases, 37 deaths and 442 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and 12 recoveries.

Midland, 614 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 62 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 31 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 93 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 153 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 556 cases, 31 deaths and 457 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 475 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and 67 recoveries.

