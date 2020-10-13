Michigan State Police trooper won’t face charges for shooting man in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper will not face charges for shooting a man allegedly armed with a gun on Flint’s north side nearly 10 days ago.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton issued a ruling on Tuesday, saying the trooper’s actions were justified and declining to take any criminal action. The 28-year-old Burton who was shot during the incident is facing weapons and drug charges.

The trooper was responding to the area of Pasadena and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues on the afternoon of Oct. 4 to investigate reports of a man with a gun, who turned out to be Jabriel Hicks. Investigators say Hicks was involved in a domestic disturbance nearby and fired a gun into the air.

The trooper encountered Hicks a few blocks from the domestic violence report. Leyton said dash camera footage from the trooper’s patrol car shows Hicks jogging to catch up to a group of people on the sidewalk in front of him.

Leyton said the trooper had probable cause to approach Hicks and order him to place his hands in the air and get on the ground. The trooper could be heard on the dash camera video yelling commands at Hicks several times to put his hands up and walk toward the patrol car.

As Hicks started walking toward the trooper, Leyton said the dash camera video shows a handgun visible through a hole in Hicks' pants. The trooper then drew his weapon and ordered Hicks to get on the ground.

Leyton said the video shows Hicks starting to get on the ground after ignoring the trooper’s first few commands. While midway down, Leyton said the video shows Hicks start to reach toward the handgun in his pants.

The trooper fired one shot at Hicks, Leyton said. The trooper called for backup, notified dispatchers that he had fired a shot and immediately began rendering medical aid to Hicks until an ambulance arrived.

Leyton said the dash camera also captured audio of Hicks telling the trooper was reaching for the gun in his pants.

Hicks was hospitalized for two days before he was transferred to the Genesee County Jail. He was arraigned on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felony, using a firearm while committing a felony and possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine.

Hicks was released from custody on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

The trooper, who is not being identified, was placed on paid administrative leave while investigators from a different Michigan State Police district looked into his actions. With Leyton’s order on Tuesday, the trooper will be allowed to return to work.

