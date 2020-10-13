Advertisement

Mount Pleasant commissioners back statewide face mask mandate

They urge police to educate violators first, but they will back enforcement action if necessary
Mount Pleasant city commissioners approved a resolution supporting Michigan's mask mandate.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mount Pleasant City Commission passed a resolution of support Monday evening for the new statewide face mask mandate.

The resolution says commissioners support the order, which the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reissued last week. Commissioners also indicated they would back law enforcement of the order if educational efforts for any violators don’t work.

The Mount Pleasant area, which is home to Central Michigan University, has seen a steep increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since students returned in August for the fall semester.

As of Monday, Isabella County has seen 762 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked more than 300 of those to the return of students since August and CMU has confirmed more than 300 coronavirus cases on campus since June.

The health department also imposed gathering limits for Mount Pleasant and neighboring Union Township in August to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

City commissioners say wearing a mask or face covering will help limit the spread of coronavirus, which would allow businesses to remain open and eventually get back to full operation. They also want to keep residents, visitors and frontline workers safe.

The resolution approved Monday carries no legal weight, but encourages the public to “implement their personal responsibility." Mount Pleasant police will work on educating violators first, but commissioners noted they would support any enforcement action if necessary.

