Advertisement

Nearly 1 million absentee ballots returned from Michigan voters

Absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 1 million Michigan voters have cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election with three weeks to go before Election Day.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office says 2.8 million voters have requested an absentee ballot so far and one-third of those have been returned to local clerk’s offices. They expect about 3 million absentee ballots to be cast statewide this fall.

“Michigan citizens can be confident that all valid absentee ballots will be counted,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We are on pace to see more than 3 million absentee ballots cast, each of which will be verified to ensure the signature on the outside envelope matches the voter’s signature on file, and then securely counted on Election Day.”

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot application or ballot on the Secretary of State’s voting website or by calling their local clerk.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail, at the local clerk’s office or in a drop box set up by a local clerk. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Goodrich man facing 8 criminal sexual conduct charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police arrested 38-year-old Ryan Michael Coates and he was arraigned Saturday in Genesee County District Court.

Coronavirus

Mount Pleasant commissioners back statewide face mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Commissioners indicated they would back law enforcement of the order if educational efforts for any violators don’t work.

Crime

Michigan State Police trooper won’t face charges for shooting man in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton issued a ruling on Tuesday, saying the trooper’s actions were justified.

News

McLaren Flint nurses approve strike if contract not reached by Nov. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Without a deal by Nov. 4, the frontline workers of AFSCME Local 875 will walk off the job that morning.

Latest News

News

A Few Clouds Tuesday Afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Few Clouds Tuesday Afternoon

News

Attorney general investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
After investigation, police believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone in Mid-Michigan.

Crime

6 federal suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot scheduled for court Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The six men facing federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning.

News

Halo Burger reopening dining room in Birch Run, others to follow

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Safety measures have been implemented to keep guests and team members safe.

News

Law proposed to close Flint businesses by 9 p.m. gains mayor’s support

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said there’s proof that this can work, pointing to the success of the 9 p.m. curfew he put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Proposed law forcing Flint businesses to close at 9 p.m. gains support

Updated: 20 hours ago