Nearly 1 million absentee ballots returned from Michigan voters

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 1 million Michigan voters have cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election with three weeks to go before Election Day.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office says 2.8 million voters have requested an absentee ballot so far and one-third of those have been returned to local clerk’s offices. They expect about 3 million absentee ballots to be cast statewide this fall.

“Michigan citizens can be confident that all valid absentee ballots will be counted,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We are on pace to see more than 3 million absentee ballots cast, each of which will be verified to ensure the signature on the outside envelope matches the voter’s signature on file, and then securely counted on Election Day.”

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot application or ballot on the Secretary of State’s voting website or by calling their local clerk.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail, at the local clerk’s office or in a drop box set up by a local clerk. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.

