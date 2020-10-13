Person shot outside Home Depot in Flint Township; suspect in custody

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting outside the Home Depot in Flint Township.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside the store on Corunna Road. The Flint Township Police Department had a large area taped off in the parking lot while the investigation continued.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

Flint Township Police Lt. Jim Baldwin said the suspect, who knows the victim, fled the scene after the shooting. Police tracked down the suspect and took them into custody later Tuesday afternoon.

