Person shot outside Home Depot in Flint Township; suspect in custody

Flint Township police investigate a shooting outside the Home Depot store on Corunna Road.
Flint Township police investigate a shooting outside the Home Depot store on Corunna Road.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting outside the Home Depot in Flint Township.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside the store on Corunna Road. The Flint Township Police Department had a large area taped off in the parking lot while the investigation continued.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

Flint Township Police Lt. Jim Baldwin said the suspect, who knows the victim, fled the scene after the shooting. Police tracked down the suspect and took them into custody later Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for more details as they become available.

