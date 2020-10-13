Advertisement

Police: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of 8-year-old Jaylin in August.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, have both been charged with Capital Murder.

Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.(Odessa Police Department)

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found Jaylin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

8-year-old Jaylin.
8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photos)

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

Warrants were then obtained for Daniel and Ashley, who were charged and arrested.

Family members of the victim tell CBS7 that Daniel and Ashley were not her parents and instead were her “guardians.”

The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.
The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photo)

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Goodrich man facing 8 criminal sexual conduct charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police arrested 38-year-old Ryan Michael Coates and he was arraigned Saturday in Genesee County District Court.

State

Nearly 1 million absentee ballots returned from Michigan voters

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office says 2.8 million voters have requested an absentee ballot so far and one-third of those have been returned to local clerk’s offices.

Coronavirus

Mount Pleasant commissioners back statewide face mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Commissioners indicated they would back law enforcement of the order if educational efforts for any violators don’t work.

Crime

Michigan State Police trooper won’t face charges for shooting man in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton issued a ruling on Tuesday, saying the trooper’s actions were justified.

News

McLaren Flint nurses approve strike if contract not reached by Nov. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Without a deal by Nov. 4, the frontline workers of AFSCME Local 875 will walk off the job that morning.

Latest News

News

A Few Clouds Tuesday Afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Few Clouds Tuesday Afternoon

News

Attorney general investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
After investigation, police believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone in Mid-Michigan.

Crime

6 federal suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot scheduled for court Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The six men facing federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning.

News

Halo Burger reopening dining room in Birch Run, others to follow

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Safety measures have been implemented to keep guests and team members safe.

News

Law proposed to close Flint businesses by 9 p.m. gains mayor’s support

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said there’s proof that this can work, pointing to the success of the 9 p.m. curfew he put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Proposed law forcing Flint businesses to close at 9 p.m. gains support

Updated: 20 hours ago