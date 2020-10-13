Advertisement

Prosecutor requesting mental health exam for Mt. Morris Twp murder suspect

The Genesee County Prosecutor is asking Donqua Williams be evaluated after taking a second look at the police report from last month.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/13/2020) - The Genesee County Prosecutor is charging 27-year-old Donqua Williams with first degree premeditated murder.

He is accused of killing a man who had allowed him to stay with him for several months.

Prosecutor David Leyton said Samuel Cole Jr. died Friday after being shot at his Mt. Morris Township home.

ABC12 News first reported Monday that Williams was expected in court Tuesday afternoon in a separate case.

But, instead of moving forward, there’s now a push to get him evaluated for a mental illness.

Leyton is asking he be evaluated after taking a second look at the police report from last month.

On September 7th, Williams is accused of stealing a funeral hearse and taking police on a 30-minute chase through Flint. The Flint Police Chief said it ended at McLaren Hospital, where Williams stripped naked before walking inside.

“I don’t know anything about this gentleman, other than he’s had prior brushes with the law; but, if there’s some suggestion of mental illness, obviously we’d want to know that,” Leyton said.

He explained neither case against Williams will move forward until he undergoes a mental health exam.

He, like Flint’s Police Chief, believes Williams' actions in September are consistent with behavior of a person who has a mental illness.

So ABC12 News asked why this wasn’t considered before he’s now accused of killing someone?

“You know, I don’t like to Monday-morning-quarterback 'cause I don’t know what went on in this man’s life or in the family situation,” Leyton said. “It’s just a very tragic set of events. Now that we know what we know, I think we have to look into the mental health aspect of this.”

Leyton announced charges against Williams for that murder case Tuesday. He’s facing 8 felonies, including 1st degree premeditated murder, carjacking and armed robbery.

Leyton said on Friday night, Williams cornered Samuel Cole, Jr. in a room in his own home, where he was allowing Williams to stay.

Leyton said Williams pointed a long gun at him and pulled the trigger. Nothing.

Witnesses -- a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old girl -- told police Cole said to Williams ‘don’t do this;’ but, he pulled the trigger again, shooting Cole in the face.

Leyton said Cole staggered down the hallway, eventually making it outside, where he fell in the driveway.

“And then, when Mr. Williams took his car and tried to back out of the driveway, he dragged the victim under the car, the police said there were drag marks along the driveway and a streak of blood,” Leyton explained.

With help from State Police, Mt Morris Township Detectives tracked down Williams around 5 p.m. Saturday, while he was abandoning Cole’s truck on Flint’s south side.

“This is just another unnecessary killing. There’s absolutely no explanation for it,” Leyton said. “The victim in this case was good to the suspect, he allowed the suspect to stay in his home for months to try to allow the suspect to stay on his feet and to get back into society and be productive in life. And then you turn on him? Boggles the mind.”

