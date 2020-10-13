Saginaw man faces open murder charges for deadly shooting of neighbor

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(10/13/2020)-“He’s charged with the offense of homicide, open murder. Count two, he is charged with the offense of felony firearm, that’s two consecutive with and proceeding any term of imprisonment,” said Judge Terry Clark, Saginaw 70th District Court.

Police were called to the home on Delaware on the city’s west side October 9th, just before 2:30 in the morning after a reported break-in.

“Shot into the dark toward the subject five or six times,” said Dispatcher during 911 call.

But investigators don’t believe there was a home invasion and that Joshua- opened fire on Johnson.

The woman was in Joshua’s yard, he claimed he thought someone was breaking into his house and he shot thru the window.

Friends say Johnson had just moved into the house next door, a week before the shooting. Police believe the two did not know each other.

At Tuesday’s preliminary hearing--Joshua was denied bond. He didn’t speak at the hearing, his attorney entered a not guilty plea.

If convicted of open murder - he faces life in prison.

“Because of the danger to the community and the serious nature of these offenses Mr. Joshua will be remanded to the Saginaw County Jail. He is not going anywhere,” said Judge Clark.

