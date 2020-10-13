Some sun, some clouds today

Mid and upper 60s this afternoon with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the middle 20s. After starting off with sunshine, a front moving through will bring more clouds for the afternoon and evening. You may catch a spotty shower, but most will stay dry.

Tonight winds lighten to around 5-10mph out of the W. We’ll see mainly clear skies with lows similar to this morning, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow is another sunny start to the day before we turn overcast in the afternoon. We’ll have the chance of running into a stray shower later tomorrow into Thursday. Highs will be near 60 with a S wind at 5-15mph. Thursday we’re only making it to the lower 50s, and we stay chilly to end the week!

