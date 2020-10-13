Swartz Creek High School senior applauds district for taking student health, safety seriously

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek High School students this week are learning remotely, instead of in-person after a dozen students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

“A lot of people have been getting quarantined and cases have been rising so I think it’s the safest thing they could have done,” said senior Kristina Zerka.

As of Tuesday, 12 students at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19 -- enough to warrant the district canceling classes in person for the remainder of the week -- something Zerka who is a co-op student is in favor of.

“At the beginning of the year, I expected us to be online so I was initially surprised to see we were going to go back because not a lot of schools went back right away, so when cases started to go up, I thought for sure they would have shut us down for a little bit,” she said.

The district said the cases aren’t believed to be linked to each other.

This all comes as the district less than a week ago shut down Dieck Elementary for a couple days after several staff members there tested positive for COVID-19.

“Online is definitely hard. It’s hard when you’re at home and you have a lot of Zooms. It’s just a lot different than being in person where you can have your teacher there and helping you whenever you need it.”

While students are learning remotely, the Genesee County Health Department recommends students not get together in groups.

Homecoming festivities will pick back up Tuesday October 20th, and the homecoming game will now be Friday, October 23.

“I feel like we just needed a second to clean the school and have everything calm down, because people are getting quarantined left and right and it’s just a lot at once I think.”

While students are learning remotely, the district will be doing a thorough and deep cleaning of the high school building, so it can be ready for students to return next Tuesday.

