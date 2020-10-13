Vice President Pence, President Trump’s son, Kamala Harris’ husband in Michigan this week

(WJRT) - Michigan is a key state for the presidential election and some big names are making stops in the state this week.

Eric Trump was supposed to be campaigning for his father, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson. He is visiting Novi at the Suburban Collection Showplace at noon instead.

The change comes after a former employee of Huron Valley Guns was linked to the domestic terror plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff also made a stop in Michigan this week. He participated in a Jewish Americans for Biden listening session with Congressman Andy Levin.

Emhoff made multiple other stops in the state focusing on voter mobilization with Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Vice President Mike Pence is the next major candidate planning to visit Michigan. He is scheduled to appear at a rally near Gerald R. Ford International Airport in the Grand Rapids area on Wednesday.

