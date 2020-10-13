Advertisement

Vice President Pence, President Trump’s son, Kamala Harris’ husband in Michigan this week

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, greets supporters at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine.
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, greets supporters at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJRT) - Michigan is a key state for the presidential election and some big names are making stops in the state this week.

Eric Trump was supposed to be campaigning for his father, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson. He is visiting Novi at the Suburban Collection Showplace at noon instead.

The change comes after a former employee of Huron Valley Guns was linked to the domestic terror plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff also made a stop in Michigan this week. He participated in a Jewish Americans for Biden listening session with Congressman Andy Levin.

Emhoff made multiple other stops in the state focusing on voter mobilization with Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Vice President Mike Pence is the next major candidate planning to visit Michigan. He is scheduled to appear at a rally near Gerald R. Ford International Airport in the Grand Rapids area on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

Lawmakers differ on whether they should have received warning of kidnapping plot

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Green is not alone in his frustration, over the weekend State House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) penned an open letter to the Governor on Twitter, asking, quote “Why weren’t we warned of the plot to take hostages at the Capital? The plot by these terrorists was against us too.”

State

Whitmer signs bills allowing marijuana convictions, other crimes to be expunged

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The program will automatically expunge criminal convictions for marijuana offenses and other crimes that don’t involve assault.

Crime

Professor says ‘online radicalization’ may have advanced Whitmer kidnap plot

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
We've learned much of their conversation surrounding this plot started in a Facebook group called The Wolverine Watchmen.

Crime

Whitmer kidnapping plot suspect made threats toward 2017 Flint rally

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
In the days leading up to the Equality Caucus of Genesee County’s unity march, organizers received countless threats online from a Michigan militia group.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Law

Flint attorney breaks down Proposal 2 on November ballot

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
If passed, The Michigan Constitution would provide specific protections to electronic data and communications. Law enforcement would be required to obtain warrants to access information stored in these formats.

State

Michigan unemployment benefits would increase and expand under Democrats’ bill

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
State Rep. Brian Elder of Bay City introduced House Bill 6282, which would allow unemployed workers to collect more money and for longer.

News

Genesee County prosecutor explains legal basis of new coronavirus orders

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Within the last week, a Michigan Supreme Court decision sparked countless questions over a statewide mask mandate. Then, the state health department issued its own order.

State

Top Michigan Republicans ready to work with Whitmer on coronavirus issues

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
House Speaker Lee Chatfield said the last four days since the Supreme Court ruling came have been a whirlwind and he couldn’t say exactly when the Legislature will return to session.

State

Michigan launching voter education ads amid record absentee turnout

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
After filling out their ballot, voters need to sign the back of the envelope and return them by mail or drop them off at their local clerk’s office.