24-year-old listed in critical condition after Flint shooting; 30-year-old arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition and a 30-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of North Chevrolet Avenue. The Flint Police Department found a 24-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

An ambulance rushed the victim to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday night.

Flint police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the shooting. His name was not released because he hadn’t been arraigned Tuesday night.

