Clouds Move In

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As our next system approaches, we’ll start the day with sunshine before clouds move in and take over. The afternoon will be grey and seasonable, with highs around 60 degrees, and a southerly wind at 10-20mph. A stray shower is possible this afternoon north of the bay.

Tonight as our low pressure system moves north of the straits it will bring a cold front through. This will give everyone the chance for scattered showers for the late-night. Although temps will stay near 60 until then, by early tomorrow morning they’ll have dropped to near 50.

Tomorrow we’ll be mainly overcast throughout the day. A brisk W wind will cause lake effect to kick in, so expect scattered showers on and off during the day. Highs Thursday will only be in the low 50s!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

