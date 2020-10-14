As our next system approaches, we’ll start the day with sunshine before clouds move in and take over. The afternoon will be grey and seasonable, with highs around 60 degrees, and a southerly wind at 10-20mph. A stray shower is possible this afternoon north of the bay.

Tonight as our low pressure system moves north of the straits it will bring a cold front through. This will give everyone the chance for scattered showers for the late-night. Although temps will stay near 60 until then, by early tomorrow morning they’ll have dropped to near 50.

Tomorrow we’ll be mainly overcast throughout the day. A brisk W wind will cause lake effect to kick in, so expect scattered showers on and off during the day. Highs Thursday will only be in the low 50s!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)

