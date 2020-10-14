Advertisement

DTE Energy provides $1 million to prevent domestic violence in Michigan

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The DTE Energy Foundation is pledging help in the fight against domestic violence through a $1 million grant.

Statistics show nearly 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the United States, which equates to more than 10 million people per year.

“It’s not a rural issue, it’s not an urban problem/. It’s not exclusive to any race, creed or color of people. It’s across the state," said Trevor Lauer, president and chief operating officer of DTE Electric.

The money from the DTE grant will help in the fight against domestic violence by providing support to all 45 Michigan Department of Health and Human Service approved shelters across the state. The shelters provide housing, support and resources to more than 10,000 domestic violence survivors, including 5,000 children.

The shelters have faced unexpected costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding will better position shelters to meet the the unique needs of domestic violence survivors during this pandemic," said DTE Energy Foundation President Lynn Dowler. "It will also help shelters to continue to provide the sanctuary, resources and support survivors need to find hope, build resiliency and heal.”

The gift was made in October, which is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

