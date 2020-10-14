Exclusive poll shows what matters most to Michigan voters in Nov. 3 election

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An exclusive poll for ABC12 shows more about what voters are most concerned about leading up to the November election.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that the No. 1 issues for most voters were tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. But past that similarity there’s a split.

The exclusive poll by EPIC-MRA for ABC12 shows 23% say they’re most concerned about reopening the economy and schools while 21% are more concerned with protecting public health. That contrast illustrates the political divide growing in Michigan and the United States leading up to the election.

Two Mid-Michigan voters on opposite ends of the political spectrum disagree about many things, but they are united on one issue: Coronavirus. A registered voter in Shiawassee County who plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden is mostly concerned the election itself.

“I’m alarmed by how our current leader is watching for poll watchers, and kind of trying to incite a narrative, just from being an election worker that doesn’t exist," said Bonnie, who did not want to give her last name.

Following the election, she believes the coronavirus pandemic needs to get under control first to get the economy back to where it needs to be.

“I think a lot of states and local governments have been left to really police it from the local health departments, and I think we need a national plan," Bonnie said.

That same exclusive EPIC-MRA statewide poll showed that 12% say addressing crime and violence is at the top of their agendas. Far fewer people listed education, health care, climate change, foreign policy and national security as their top priorities.

“My top concern for the country right now is that our economy continues to grow, as it has been, and that it’s restored on the heels of COVID-19 to the same trajectory it was on prior to COVID-19," said Todd Lamb, who plans to vote for President Donald Trump.

He also is concerned about the country’s welfare as a whole, calling for an end to the divisiveness plaguing the United States.

“We need to return to the attitudes that we had following World War II and unify as a nation again," Lamb said.

Both he and Bonnie urged everyone to do their civic duty and vote.

The poll also asked 600 Michigan voters how they plan to cast their ballots. Results show 51% plan to vote absentee while 46% plan to visit their local polling place on Election Day and 3% were undecided.

